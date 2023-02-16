Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stock Holdings in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 149,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 66,638 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.24% of Titan International worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TWI. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Titan International during the 1st quarter valued at $795,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Titan International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 479,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Titan International by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Titan International by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 9,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Titan International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Titan International

In other Titan International news, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of Titan International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $231,830.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $604,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 113,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,153.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maurice M. Taylor, Jr. sold 15,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $231,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 892,968 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,000 shares of company stock worth $6,750,784. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Titan International Company Profile

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $15.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $965.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64. Titan International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.07 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.