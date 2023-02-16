Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,479 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Robert Half International in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tobam bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Robert Half International by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth $47,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.44.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $84.43 on Thursday. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.85 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

