Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $1.85 Million in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 729,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LU. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax during the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Lufax by 6,974.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,657,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lufax by 101.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,052,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 529,594 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 157.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 40,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Lufax by 409.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 418,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 336,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of LU opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.70. Lufax Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Lufax had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LU shares. CLSA raised shares of Lufax from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lufax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $1.70 to $1.40 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.07.

About Lufax

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.