Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Shares in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,706 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.17% of OFG Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,235,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after buying an additional 21,245 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,837,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,243,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,646,000 after buying an additional 148,014 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,968,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,470,000 after buying an additional 284,327 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 846,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,495,000 after buying an additional 347,986 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OFG Bancorp Stock Up 0.9 %

In other OFG Bancorp news, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $200,107.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,648.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jose Rafael Fernandez sold 6,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $200,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,648.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,011,715. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $29.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OFG Bancorp has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $29.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

See Also

