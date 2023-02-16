Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 427 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of Brighthouse Financial worth $2,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHF. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,998 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $11,289,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Brighthouse Financial by 29.8% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 58.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.86.

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $1.46. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was down 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with a diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Life, Run-Off, and Corporate & Others.

