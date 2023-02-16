Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 81,479 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 80.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 81,479 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Comfort Systems USA worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 4,778.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 134,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 3.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 234,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,777,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter worth about $314,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total value of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIX opened at $124.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.14 and a 12-month high of $128.68.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

