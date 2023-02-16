Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 854 Shares of Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.24% of Varex Imaging worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its position in Varex Imaging by 77.7% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 97,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 42,521 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,715,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,703,000 after purchasing an additional 89,589 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at $764,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 86,001 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VREX opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.86. The company has a market cap of $754.68 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.04. Varex Imaging Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $25.14.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.05 million. Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 7.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varex Imaging Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of imaging components. It operates through the Medical and Industrial segments. The Medical segment delivers and services x-ray imaging components, including X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, and three-dimensional reconstruction software.

