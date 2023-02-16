Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $2.05 Million Position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 418,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.26% of Sangamo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMO. State Street Corp raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 25.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,775,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,740 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $4,140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,135,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,890,000 after acquiring an additional 795,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 88.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,439,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 676,400 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sangamo Therapeutics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,840,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,506,000 after acquiring an additional 614,426 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SGMO shares. Bank of America cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

SGMO opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $4.24. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

