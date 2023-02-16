Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Trims Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.22% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOSL. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at $53,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha and Omega Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other news, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $1,689,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 6,600 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 190,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,700. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mike F. Chang sold 56,400 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,689,744.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,352,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,392,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $843.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $69.99.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.