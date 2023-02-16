MasTec (MTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MasTec to post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MasTec Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE MTZ opened at $99.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36. MasTec has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasTec

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in MasTec by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MasTec by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,796 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $231,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About MasTec

Several research firms recently commented on MTZ. Barclays increased their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of MasTec in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

