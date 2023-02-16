MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.90. 1,078,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,752,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

MasterBrand Trading Up 1.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterBrand

About MasterBrand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

