MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC) Stock Price Up 1.7%

MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.90. 1,078,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,752,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.
MBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.51.
MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.
