MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Short Interest Update

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the January 15th total of 476,700 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares in the company, valued at $50,439,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCFT. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 932.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ MCFT opened at $34.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $611.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.80. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $18.49 and a 52-week high of $35.09.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

