Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,480,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 15th total of 19,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Mattel from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.80. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $16.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). Mattel had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mattel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 173.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.