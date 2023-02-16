McBride (LON:MCB) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $22.41

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.41 ($0.27) and traded as high as GBX 23.50 ($0.29). McBride shares last traded at GBX 23 ($0.28), with a volume of 142,256 shares.

McBride Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 296.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £40.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

