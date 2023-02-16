Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medifast were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,134,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $364,532,000 after acquiring an additional 138,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,521,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $259,916,000 after acquiring an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 11.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 242,499 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,774,000 after purchasing an additional 24,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 80.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,250,000 after purchasing an additional 57,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $115.31 on Thursday. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $197.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 49.73%.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $278.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,298.81. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,695.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medifast

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand, a lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The firm’s product line includes bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.