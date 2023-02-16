MEI Pharma (MEIP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/13/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/13/2023 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.

2/5/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/28/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/20/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/12/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/27/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/19/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.97.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 86.59% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 70,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 50.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 379,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 127,046 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,668,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 322,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 4.5% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

