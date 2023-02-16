MEI Pharma (MEIP) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ: MEIP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/13/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/13/2023 – MEI Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $2.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – MEI Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating.
- 2/5/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2023 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/27/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 12/19/2022 – MEI Pharma is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
MEI Pharma Stock Up 6.4 %
NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.38. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.97.
MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 86.59% and a negative net margin of 49.80%. The firm had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.69 million. Research analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.
MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical compounds. Its products include Zandelisib, Voruciclib, and ME-344. The company was founded on December 1, 2000 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
