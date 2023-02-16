Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Up 11.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.
Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile
