Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA) Short Interest Update

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHUA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the January 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MHUA opened at $19.80 on Thursday. Meihua International Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $21.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21.

Meihua International Medical Technologies Company Profile

Meihua International Medical Technologies Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture, sells, and marketing of medical consumables in the People's Republic of China. It offers class I, II, and III disposable medical devices. The company's products include non-bottled products, such as brushes and ID bracelets; and polyethylene bottled products, such as eye drop and tablet bottles, as well as electronic pumps.

