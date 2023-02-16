Members Trust Co Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Members Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,233.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Members Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,996.0% in the third quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 68,204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 64,950 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,806.8% during the third quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,939.7% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,372,000 after purchasing an additional 93,181 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 15,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Alphabet by 1,881.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 1,635,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $156,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.32.

Alphabet Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $96.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $143.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.