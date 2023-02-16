Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mercurity Fintech Trading Down 3.4 %

MFH opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Mercurity Fintech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Get Mercurity Fintech alerts:

Mercurity Fintech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Mercurity Fintech Holding, Inc engages in the provision of instant payment network platform. It designs, develops, creates, tests, installs, configures, integrates, and customizes fully operational software using blockchain technologies. The company was founded by Mao Dong Xu on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mercurity Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercurity Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.