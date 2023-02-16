Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH) Short Interest Update

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the January 15th total of 32,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mercurity Fintech Trading Down 3.4 %
MFH opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Mercurity Fintech has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $3.49.
Mercurity Fintech Company Profile
