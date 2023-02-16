Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Shares Down 1.7%

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 29.50 ($0.36). Approximately 8,320 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 5,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £7.07 million and a PE ratio of -7.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 32.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.60.

Merit Group plc develops machine learning tools in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Dods and Merit Data & Technology segments. It offers an online service that provides access to political representatives and public affairs professionals; political intelligence to understand and react to political and policy issues; polling services to engage with civil service, NHS, and local government audiences; and MP polling service to ask politicians the questions.

