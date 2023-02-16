Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Update

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 837,100 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 753,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.66.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,119,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,323,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Ana Radeljevic bought 4,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.03 per share, with a total value of $49,996.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,996.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Noah G. Levy acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.90 per share, with a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,119,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,323,073.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 150,739 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,055. Corporate insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 357,031 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.