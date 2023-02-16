Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Short Interest Update

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 930,300 shares, a growth of 11.1% from the January 15th total of 837,100 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 753,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ MACK opened at $11.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.00 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $13.66.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Standard LLC lifted its position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 1,529,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,528,000 after buying an additional 357,031 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 228.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,100,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 765,886 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% in the second quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 27,138 shares in the last quarter. 59.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
