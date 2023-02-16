Merriman (OTCMKTS:MERR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.09

Merriman Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MERR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as low as $0.00. Merriman shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 477 shares.
Merriman Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09.
Merriman Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merriman (MERR)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Merriman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merriman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.