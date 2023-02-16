Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a growth of 7.5% from the January 15th total of 422,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 137,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 864,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 149,023 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 24,336 shares during the period. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $382,000. Finally, Delaney Dennis R purchased a new position in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MESO opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $511.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 3.20. Mesoblast has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $4.94.

Mesoblast ( NASDAQ:MESO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,053.63% and a negative return on equity of 16.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

Mesoblast Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and market of mesenchymal lineage adult stem cell technology platform. Its medicines target the cardiovascular diseases, spine orthopedic disorders, oncology and hematology, immune-mediated, and inflammatory diseases.

