MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF) Short Interest Update

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,420,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 15th total of 1,740,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 200.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of MGM China from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st.

MGM China Price Performance

Shares of MGM China stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.78. MGM China has a 12 month low of $0.42 and a 12 month high of $1.40.

MGM China Company Profile

MGM China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of gaming and lodging resorts in the Greater China region. The company develops and operates casino games of chance and other casino games, and related hotel and resort facilities, as well as provides hotel management services; and develops integrated resorts in Macau.

