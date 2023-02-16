MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
MGP Ingredients Trading Up 0.9 %
MGPI opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $125.74.
Insider Activity at MGP Ingredients
In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.
MGP Ingredients Company Profile
MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.
