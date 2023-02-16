MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MGPI opened at $96.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25. MGP Ingredients has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $125.74.

In related news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $205,233.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 167,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,351,010.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock valued at $567,467 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth $656,000. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MGPI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGP Ingredients from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

