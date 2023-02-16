MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ) Trading 1.1% Higher

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:BULZ – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.28 and last traded at $40.25. 583,812 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 724,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.80.

MicroSectors FANG & Innovation 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.70.

