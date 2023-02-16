Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 790,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Minera Alamos Stock Performance

Minera Alamos stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Minera Alamos has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.33.

Get Minera Alamos alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their price target on Minera Alamos from C$0.80 to C$0.85 in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

About Minera Alamos

Minera Alamos, Inc is a gold development company with a portfolio of Mexican assets. The firm holds an interest in Santana, La Fortuna, and Los Reyes projects. The Santana open-pit heap-leach development project in Sonora currently under construction, which is expected to have its first gold production in late 2020.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Minera Alamos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minera Alamos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.