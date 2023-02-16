Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 652,700 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the January 15th total of 601,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 785,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Minim Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MINM opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Minim has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minim

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Minim stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Minim, Inc. (NASDAQ:MINM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 961,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.09% of Minim at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Minim

Minim, Inc is the creator of intelligent networking products that dependably connect people to the information they need and the people they love. The company delivers smart software-driven communications products under the globally recognized Motorola brand and ZOOM trademark. Minim end users benefit from a personalized and secure WiFi experience, leads to happy and safe homes where things just work.

