Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mister Car Wash Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Get Mister Car Wash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 4.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 19.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 65.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Mister Car Wash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

MCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mister Car Wash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mister Car Wash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.