Mister Car Wash (MCW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Mister Car Wash to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Mister Car Wash Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSE MCW opened at $10.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Mister Car Wash has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $190,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 281,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,685,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MCW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.
Mister Car Wash Company Profile
Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of June 16, 2022, it operated 407 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.
