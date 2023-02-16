MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,756 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of MKS Instruments worth $10,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,316 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in MKS Instruments by 19.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in MKS Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $163.89.

MKS Instruments Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.33.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.