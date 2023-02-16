Model N (NYSE:MODN) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

MODN has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Model N from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Model N from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Model N from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Model N to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Model N from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Model N Price Performance

Shares of Model N stock opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. Model N has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Model N had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $59.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.51 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Model N will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $37,285.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Ederer sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total transaction of $37,285.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,084.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,961 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $242,791.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,717,156.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,965 shares of company stock valued at $2,363,870 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Model N

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Model N during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Model N by 761.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Model N by 35.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Model N in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Model N by 94.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 96.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Model N

(Get Rating)

Model N, Inc engages in developing and monetizing revenue management solutions. It offers cloud revenue optimization and compliance to pharmaceutical, medical technology, semiconductor, and high-tech companies. Its products provide business processes such as pricing, quoting, contracting, regulatory compliance, rebates and incentives.

Featured Stories

