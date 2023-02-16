Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MRNA. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 14,182.9% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 31.8% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $177.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $217.25. The company has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $7,048,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,584,885.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $1,780,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,317,209 shares in the company, valued at $412,486,374.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 480,144 shares of company stock valued at $88,017,542 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

