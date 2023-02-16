ModivCare (MODV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ModivCare Stock Performance

MODV opened at $101.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $73.06 and a 12-month high of $121.54. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average is $98.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of ModivCare from $157.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling at ModivCare

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 89,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.09 per share, with a total value of $6,774,520.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,371,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,326,085.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after buying an additional 294,108 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

