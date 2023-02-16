Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.54.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.
In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $621,868.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,270.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,646,349.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.
Mohawk Industries stock opened at $118.21 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries has a 52-week low of $87.01 and a 52-week high of $159.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 394.03, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.
