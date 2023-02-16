Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR) Shares Up 0.5%

Shares of Mohr Growth ETF (BATS:MOHR – Get Rating) shot up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.56 and last traded at $19.56. 45,172 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.46.
Mohr Growth ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mohr Growth ETF (MOHR)
- Roblox Gains Traction With Metaverse, Shares Pop
- GXO Logistics Manages Another Buying Opportunity
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
Receive News & Ratings for Mohr Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohr Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.