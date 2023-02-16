Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Short Interest Update

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,200 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 285,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 5,820.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $79.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.93. Monarch Casino & Resort has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $94.26.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is 115.21%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCRI. Macquarie downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

