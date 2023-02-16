Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.04 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.89 ($0.12). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 9.78 ($0.12), with a volume of 74,537 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.
The company has a market capitalization of £55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.
About Mothercare
Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.
