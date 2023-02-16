Mothercare (LON:MTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.04

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.04 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 9.89 ($0.12). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 9.78 ($0.12), with a volume of 74,537 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mothercare in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Mothercare alerts:

Mothercare Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £55.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 488.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.

Insider Activity at Mothercare

About Mothercare

In other news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 929,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £65,030 ($78,939.06). In other Mothercare news, insider Clive Whiley purchased 929,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £65,030 ($78,939.06). Also, insider Mark Newton-Jones acquired 604,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £60,478.90 ($73,414.54). Insiders own 46.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates approximately 700 Mothercare stores in 36 countries, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mothercare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mothercare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.