Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.84 and last traded at $25.84. Approximately 11,054 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

