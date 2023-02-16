Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU) Trading Up 0.2%

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MCAAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.64. Approximately 628 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.31.

Institutional Trading of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 5,333.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp. by 192.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter.

About Mountain & Co. I Acquisition Corp.

Mountain & Co I Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in consumer Internet and B2B digital infrastructure sectors.

