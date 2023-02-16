MP Materials (MP) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect MP Materials to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MP Materials Stock Performance

Shares of MP stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. MP Materials has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen decreased their price target on MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.44.

Insider Activity at MP Materials

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $3,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,124,469 shares in the company, valued at $35,701,890.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $534,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,476 shares in the company, valued at $6,849,707.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 41.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in MP Materials by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of MP Materials by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 391.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in MP Materials by 79.7% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MP Materials

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

