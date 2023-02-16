Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,117 Shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,188 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTN. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in SpartanNash during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
SpartanNash Stock Performance
Shares of SPTN stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $31.74. SpartanNash has a one year low of $26.14 and a one year high of $37.75.
SpartanNash Profile
SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.
