Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,535 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 1.7% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 39,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN opened at $22.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.89. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $23.43.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $322.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 8.73%. Marten Transport’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 12th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

