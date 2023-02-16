Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Acquires 898 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 633.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Shutterstock by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Shutterstock by 594.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,473 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Shutterstock by 245.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 27,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 93,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $7,069,061.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,677,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $881,075,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shutterstock Trading Up 3.0 %

SSTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Shutterstock from $62.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Shutterstock from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.61 and a 1-year high of $98.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.38%.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of a marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. The company was founded by Jonathan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

