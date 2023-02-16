Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $38,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the second quarter worth $52,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 35.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Consumer Edge downgraded B&G Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, B&G Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Price Performance

About B&G Foods

BGS opened at $12.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $910.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.46.

(Get Rating)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.