Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Bioservices were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDMO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 53.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,876,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,002,000 after buying an additional 1,005,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,403,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,691,000 after purchasing an additional 677,944 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 21.4% during the second quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,735,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,739,000 after purchasing an additional 481,874 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter worth $4,499,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices during the first quarter worth $4,634,000. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices to $22.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th.

NASDAQ CDMO opened at $16.91 on Thursday. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $34.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 10,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,152.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $476,416 over the last three months. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

