Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in St. Joe by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in St. Joe by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in St. Joe by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

NYSE JOE opened at $45.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.26. The St. Joe Company has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $62.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.37.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

