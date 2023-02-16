Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 1,359 Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,722 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,382,945 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,414,000 after buying an additional 102,122 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 143.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,238,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,311,000 after buying an additional 1,319,424 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 250.6% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,118,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,679,000 after buying an additional 1,514,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,654,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,148,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,643,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,209,000 after buying an additional 42,373 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.18.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT stock opened at $41.06 on Thursday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.47 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.87% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Wade Allen sold 12,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $490,658.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,911.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 12,986 shares of company stock valued at $525,047 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

(Get Rating)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

See Also

