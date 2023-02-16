Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,575 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PMT. CWM LLC increased its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan acquired 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

NYSE PMT opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.22%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jonestrading lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.