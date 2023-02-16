Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 2,632 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KAR Auction Services were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 49,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the second quarter worth $27,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 111,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 2.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter.

KAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.92. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

