Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 267 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CorVel were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in CorVel by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CorVel by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRVL opened at $183.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.21. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $129.19 and a twelve month high of $192.13.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The firm had revenue of $179.39 million during the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 393,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,925,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 393,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,925,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Yoss sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $281,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,224.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,924 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,683. Company insiders own 48.56% of the company’s stock.

